HAHA:

My city my people 😂🇮🇱 Tel Aviv “Yalla ya Nasrallah,

We will f*ck you Inshallah,

We will return you to Allah,

With the entire Hezbollah” pic.twitter.com/bMa6VuQwXH — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) September 27, 2024

The Devil hates to be mocked. Also blown up.

UPDATE: Yep. Compare and contrast.