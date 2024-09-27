THE PEOPLE TRYING TO SAVE HEZBOLLAH ARE GARBAGE: The Rush to Save Hezbollah from Israel’s Justice. “Western democracies squirm with discomfort whenever Israel vigorously exercises its right to self-defense, but the group it is presently dismantling with extreme precision is a terrorist sect with Western blood on its hands. Israel is meting out long-delayed justice not just in its own name but ours, too. And for this generous dispensation, Israel gets nothing but grief from its supposed allies.”