HEART-BREAKING VIDEO: Millions of U.S. tax dollars continue to flow from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to labs in China that conduct research experiments involving things like severing the spines of Beagle puppies. The White Coat Waste Project (WCW) report that includes a video of a Beagle dragging itself around a lab with useless rear legs. Even if you aren’t a “dog person,” this video ought to make your blood boil.