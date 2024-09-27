HER NEW, GUN-LOVING POSE IS JUST THAT, A POSE: Unearthed Post-Heller Video Reveals the Real Kamala Harris. “Notice how this Kamala Harris bears little resemblance to the person we’re seeing now on the campaign trail. She spoke off the cuff, without a teleprompter, and was far more articulate and self-assured than anything she displays now. There was none of the word salad she’s now known for. That’s likely because that was the real Kamala Harris. She was expressing her true opinions on a subject about which she had actually thought. She’s wasn’t trying to pretend to be something she isn’t as she now does daily.”

Just after Heller was decided, Kamala Harris gave a presser with Newsom criticizing the decision. Thankfully, Chuck had saved the link to the video in an old memo. The video only had 4,200 views on Youtube, so we assume few have seen it. I downloaded it, incase it vanishes from… pic.twitter.com/b9XebJ3HES — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) September 26, 2024