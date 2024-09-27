September 27, 2024

HER NEW, GUN-LOVING POSE IS JUST THAT, A POSE: Unearthed Post-Heller Video Reveals the Real Kamala Harris. “Notice how this Kamala Harris bears little resemblance to the person we’re seeing now on the campaign trail. She spoke off the cuff, without a teleprompter, and was far more articulate and self-assured than anything she displays now. There was none of the word salad she’s now known for. That’s likely because that was the real Kamala Harris. She was expressing her true opinions on a subject about which she had actually thought. She’s wasn’t trying to pretend to be something she isn’t as she now does daily.”

Posted at 12:46 pm by Glenn Reynolds