INCOMPETENCE, OR POLITICAL BIAS? WHY NOT BOTH? A Secret Service Story.

Tim Walz did show up, a little later, accompanied by the Secret Service. Howe observed that once they arrived, the Secret Service agents began wanding those who entered the church. But they never did anything about the 75 to 100 who were already inside the church when they showed up. No effort whatsoever was made to assure security with respect to those people.

This was particularly striking to Senator Howe because he was carrying at the time. Given the location, it is likely that others who attended the funeral, and were already inside the church when the Secret Service arrived, were also armed.

This is the kind of absurd failure of security that typified the Secret Service’s actions in Butler, Pennsylvania: the most obvious security precautions were not taken. This time, the protectee was a Democrat.