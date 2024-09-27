ANALYSIS: TRUE. West Point Needs a Reset. “The U.S. Military Academy was the nation’s first engineering school, and rightly so, because engineering is a crucial skill on the battlefield. Soldiers must plan and build fortifications, bridges and other infrastructure as well as find ways to destroy them. But over the last few decades, the Academy has become more of a Liberal Arts College, offering battlefield-irrelevant course materials in such areas as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Critical Race Theory and Gender Studies. West Point now offers a minor in Diversity & Inclusion Studies. . . . Each cadet company now has cadet ‘Respect Officers’ reminiscent of Soviet Political Commissars, to ensure that all bow to the Academy’s now-woke culture. Admissions and advancement are now governed by race and gender over merit. The school’s Diversity and Inclusion Department has been renamed (for political reasons) but still exists. None of the speakers at last year’s Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity Leadership Conference expressed any divergent views regarding DEI. Boxing, a warrior’s sport if ever there was one, no longer is on the intramural schedule.”