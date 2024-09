A WEBCAM VIEW FROM THE GULFPORT, FLORIDA CASINO, located near St. Petersburg. Not that close to the impact point of Helene, but an impressive storm surge.

And here’s one from Downtown Gulfport.

UPDATE: Okay, I’m not sure if I killed those or the storm did, but here’s one from Appalachicola, closer to where the storm will strike.

MORE: Okay, now that one’s dead. It’s like Heisenberg, I can see them or I can link them, but not both, apparently.