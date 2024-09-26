THAT WAS WHEN IT WAS ALLOWED TO SPEAK CRITICALLY OF KAMALA, BEFORE THE PARTY DECREED CHANGE: Holy Holistic Horse Patooties II: ‘Daily Show’ Called It — in May.

Note well how the Daily Show anticipated Harris’ use of “holistic” as a rhetorical crutch. Also. listen to the laughter of the live audience in the background. In mid-May, everyone was in on the joke — everyone. “Speaking without thinking” was so much of a hallmark of Kamala Harris’ persona that even Left-leaning comedians targeted it, and to great comic effect.

In May. When Harris was the running mate, not the nominee. And even more specifically, Comedy Central produced and aired this skit when Harris was a running mate that had Democrats and progressives arguing whether Joe Biden should dump her from the ticket, rather than the other way around.

In May, when everyone knew why the White House had kept Harris from media engagement for almost three years.

After the presidential debate on June 27, and especially after Biden’s withdrawal on July 21, the narratives all abruptly changed. No longer did Harris demonstrate “speaking without thinking” — the media narrative changed to “Joy!” It’s almost as if Dahlia Rose Hibiscus sent out an urgent telegram to the Journolist demanding a new “holistic” appreciation for word salads. And that narrative leads directly to Ruhle’s declaration on another comedy show, Bill Maher’s Real Time, that Harris’ inability to answer questions should be no impediment to voters in this election cycle.

And ever since July 21, the media has walked in lockstep to enforce the Narrative of Joy, and to scold anyone who thinks that Harris is anything less than an inscrutable genius.