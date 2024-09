YES:

If you want to fix a broken system, you have to pull money OUT, not put more money IN.

If you put more money IN, the system interprets it as a reward and uses the money to become even more broken.

We get this for businesses. We forget it for nonprofits and governments. πŸ€”

— Marc Andreessen πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ (@pmarca) September 26, 2024