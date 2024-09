I ASSUME THAT PRETTY MUCH ANYTHING OUT OF THE DOJ TODAY IS POLITICAL: The selective prosecution of Eric Adams: When the Biden-Harris Admin tells DOJ to “investigate,” the feds interpret the order as a mandate to bring charges. “At first glance, the indictment may leave citizens a bit confused about the alleged criminal activity that the feds claim Adams engaged in.”

Why is the Biden-Harris Administration persecuting a strong black man?