IRS DIRECT FILE MAY BE DIRECT LINE TO HACKERS: New report from the Treasury Department’s Inspector-General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) finds significant risk that taxpayers using the Direct File program allowing IRS agent to prepare their tax returns could see their most sensitive financial information stolen by hackers. My latest PJMedia column has the details.
