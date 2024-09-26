STUDENTS LOOK TO REPORT PROFESSORS FOR WRONGTHINK: The results of a recent survey conducted by NDSU’s Challey Institute reinforce the “conformity gauntlet” (layer upon layer of conformity-inducing pressures that make matriculating through — or, god forbid, attempting to find employment in — higher ed a living nightmare for ideological dissenters) from The Canceling of the American Mind.
