HARRIS LOSES TO QUAYLE: Just as Jimmy Carter sighed with relief over the fact Joe Biden relieved the Georgian of the “Worst President Ever” title, Issues & Insights reports that those uproarious laughs you may be hearing are Dan Quayle, who has been relieved by Kamala Harris of the undeserved (in his case) title of “Worst Vice-President Ever.”
