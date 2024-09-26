September 26, 2024

HARRIS LOSES TO QUAYLE: Just as Jimmy Carter sighed with relief over the fact Joe Biden relieved the Georgian of the “Worst President Ever” title, Issues & Insights reports that those uproarious laughs you may be hearing are Dan Quayle, who has been relieved by Kamala Harris of the undeserved (in his case) title of “Worst Vice-President Ever.”

Posted at 10:08 am by Mark Tapscott