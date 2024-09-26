ROGER SIMON: CDC’s Redfield Could Be Most Powerful Trump Endorsement Yet. “When Dr. Robert Redfield—the director of the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention through much of the ‘pandemic’ (2018-2021)—wrote in Newsweek that he had joined RFK Jr and was supporting Mr. Trump, I immediately thought this could be the most significant endorsement of all. . . . Donald Trump, through his alliance with RFK Jr., has made it clear where he stands, although he too, for a while, was manipulated by Dr. Fauci and his colleagues. We must praise Dr. Redfield because it takes a brave man to admit you were wrong.”