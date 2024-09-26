D.E.I. ROT AFFLICTS OUR MEDICAL SCHOOLS AND THE BUREAUCRACIES DIRECTING HEALTH CARE: What’s really wrong with ‘Our NHS’? Woke insanity.
But we’re still better than Europe.
