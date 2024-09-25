THE VIEW FANS ALL NOTICE THE SAME SMALL OUTFIT DETAIL AS JOE BIDEN JOGS INTO THE STUDIO:

One person wrote: ‘Biden goes on the sitcom The View wearing a joined US/Ukraine flag pin. Where is his Israel/US pin? As an American I’m sickened by the Biden Harris administration’s unfair hate for some of our allies and even more disgusting by their hate and disregard for half of America’s citizens and for the United States and all this country stands for.’ * * * * * * * * * During his appearance on The View, Biden slammed Trump as having no redeeming social value and indicated he’d like to squash him like a bug.

Gosh, where do nutters keep getting the idea that Trump needs to be assassinated?

Whoopi Goldberg compares Trump to a bug. Biden then imitates smashing a bug d*ad on the table. Hosts and audience laugh. Is this incitement to violence? Just imagine if Trump did thispic.twitter.com/BKgvVGFc7w — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 25, 2024

The Daily Mail adds that Biden “got a rock star welcome from the hosts, who fawned over him, and the audience, which gave him a standing ovation:”

‘It’s like having one of the Beatles at the table,’ The View’s Sara Haines gushed. Whoopi Goldberg praised the president repeatedly during his 30-minute appearance on the show. ‘You were my ride or die,’ she said. ‘Thank you for everything you have done in my lifetime.’ ‘He’s a kissy guy,’ Joy Behar said. ‘I like that about him.’ When Biden first walked out to the sustained applause, Behar told him of the audience: ‘They love you.’ ‘It’s always better when you’re leaving,’ Biden responded.

Amidst the lovefest, “Sunny Hostin compared Biden to George Washington during this show.”

As always the consistency of the View’s hosts is astonishing: Sunny Hostin goes viral explaining George Washington’s history as a slave owner.

—The Grio, June 22nd, 2020.

Or maybe it really is: Considering that Biden bragged to one interviewer in 2006 that “My state was a slave state,” and the following year referred to then-fellow Democrat presidential candidate Barack Obama as “articulate and bright and clean,” what is Hostin trying to insinuate here?

Biden now claims he was always planning to only serve one term: “I saw myself as a transition president” pic.twitter.com/ILhSMH8P1r — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 25, 2024

Malarkey, to coin a phrase: