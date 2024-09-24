ACE OF SPADES: David Sacks, Elon Musk: Democrats Are Programming Their Lunatics to Kill Trump.

David Sacks points out that Ryan Routh, the man who attempted to assassinate President Trump, has tweets that sound exactly like Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the corporate media.

“Let’s look at the rhetoric that Ryan Routh was literally quoting on his X. He was saying that Trump was an existential threat to democracy. He was quoting what Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the mainstream media have been saying chapter and verse. If you want to ascribe motivation there, where did Routh get these ideas?”

“They’ve been endlessly amplified by the mainstream media, and it’s not like a one-off comment. It’s been the central narrative for the last several years that somehow Trump represents this existential threat to democracy, and one way or another, that threat must be eliminated. Ryan Routh simply took literally what the mainstream media has been saying.”

“When you call the guy Hitler for years and again, you create billions of impressions around that, and it’s not like a one-off statement, but it’s something that is drummed into the public over and over again. It seems like to me you are asking for trouble.”