MARK JUDGE: “At different points in my life, I have both worked for Amazon and been a regular writer for The Washington Post. Jeff Bezos owns both companies and both places have major issues. . . . Having experience at both companies, I feel confident in suggesting that both could be fixed with one simple trick: Jeff Bezos needs to treat Amazon employees the way he does Post employees, and Post employees the way Amazon workers are treated.”
