TRUTH: “It’s fascinating to think that decades ago, visionaries like Vernor Vinge, Ray Kurzweil, and DeepMind co-founder Shane Legg predicted AGI could emerge by the late 2020s. At the time, many dismissed it as highly improbable. Yet now, as we approach that era, the possibility feels increasingly plausible.”
