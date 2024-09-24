FCC FAST-TRACKS George Soros’ purchase of 200+ radio stations. “The FCC decision to fast-track his deal is the first time in modern history such a deal has been approved by the full Commission without first running the national security review process—a process that could take up to a year or more.”
