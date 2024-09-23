HMM: “Democrats are increasingly worried that pollsters are undercounting Donald Trump’s voter support.”
Ridiculous, that’s never happened before.
HMM: “Democrats are increasingly worried that pollsters are undercounting Donald Trump’s voter support.”
Ridiculous, that’s never happened before.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.