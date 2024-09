EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:

Left map: US drug deaths per capita in 1999, shortly before US policymakers like Summers pursued policies like “China in the WTO” to reduce inflation by subjugating the US working & middle classes, to support the UST mkt & Wall St.

Right map: US drug deaths per capita in 2014 https://t.co/j79xL2hb5U pic.twitter.com/nhNAJgaFUi

