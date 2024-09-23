ABUSE OF POWER:
Worth noting that Zelenskyy was flown to Pennsylvania on an U.S. Air Force C-17.
The Biden-Harris admin is using military assets to fly a foreign leader into a battleground state in order to undermine their political opponents. https://t.co/OSebVUuBEg pic.twitter.com/biMGTfAc1J
— Dan Caldwell 🇺🇸 (@dandcaldwell) September 23, 2024
A very high risk strategy from Zelensky. Should the Trump/Vance ticket win in Nov., these type of remarks could very well come back to haunt him. https://t.co/rRZUyb4pJp
— Patrick Fox (@RealCynicalFox) September 23, 2024
I wonder what threats or promises the Biden people used to get him here?