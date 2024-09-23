YOU MAY NOT BE INTERESTED IN POLITICS, BUT POLITICS IS INTERESTED IN YOU:

● US announces it’s sending troops to the Middle East and warns Americans to leave Lebanon.

—The London Daily Mail today.

● Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits Scranton ammunition factory to thank workers and ask for more.

—WHYY, Philadelphia’s PBS affiliate, today.

Note how Zelenskyy was conveyed to the States for his contribution to the Harris-Walz campaign:

And it is a campaign contribution for Harris; the London Telegraph reports today that Zelensky has conveyed his thoughts on her opponents to the New Yorker: Zelensky: Trump doesn’t know how to end war and Vance is too radical.

Finally, if you missed it earlier from Steve: Here’s How Far Down the Road to WWIII Biden-Harris Has Taken Us.

Exit quote:

UPDATE:

(Classical allusion in headline.)