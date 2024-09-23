DO NOT MISS CHARLIE MARTIN’S PAGER REPORT: Over on PJMedia, Charlie Martin, who knows a thing or three about intel matters, assesses the significance and likely enduring impact of Israel’s exploding Hezbollah pagers. There is indeed much more to this amazing accomplishment by Mossad than first meets the eye.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.