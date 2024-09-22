GET IN THEIR FACE. PUNCH BACK TWICE AS HARD: Take back the public square: Why silence won’t slow polarization. “Are you among the silent majority? I once was. With polarization plaguing public discourse, I saw no point in engaging. But then I began to wonder if my silence was part of the problem.”
