THE CRITICAL DRINKER: Why Modern Movies Suck — They Hate Their Own Fans (Video; NSFW language):

As Will Jordan notes in the above video, Disney in particular absolutely loves this tactic to both gin-up hype, and wave away large scale fan hatred of their latest reboot. QED: Disney’s The Little Mermaid Live Action Trailer Dropped, And Fans Are Getting Called Racist For Hating It.