INFANTICIDE IS NOW OFFICIAL DEM POSITION: Stella Morabito, writing in The Federalist, points to, for example, the ABC News debate “fact-checking” Trump on infanticide as the latest evidence Democrats and the Mainstream Media elite have no problem with abortion any time and infanticide if the baby survives the procedure.

“We can see this in their repeated and overwhelming votes against legislation that would allow infants to live if they survive an attempted abortion. One such roll call took place as recently as January 2023, when a whopping 210 Democrats in the House of Representatives voted against the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

“On top of that we now have pro-abortion initiatives, such as Amendment 4 on this year’s Florida ballot, that serve as Orwellian word salads that officially open the door to unrestricted infanticide. For more on the Florida measure, read Margot Cleveland’s legal analysis.”