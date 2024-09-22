CHANGE: FDA approves FluMist for upcoming flu season. “The Food and Drug Administration announced on Friday an approval of a new self- and caregiver-administered nose spray against the flu. The FDA said FluMist, which can be used for children 2 to 5 years old, does not need to be administered by a physician.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.