PREPAREDNESS: Keeping it Clean. “My friend and I were talking defense guns when he decided to show me the small semi-automatic that he carried in an ankle holster. Proudly drawing it out of the holster, he and I both discovered that the pistol was missing its front sight. He didn’t have a clue as to when he had lost the sight and, what’s more, the gun was covered in dirt and lint. I pointed out that it was a really good idea to keep a defense gun clean and regularly inspected for such things as missing front sights, among other problems that might arise.”

Well, yes.