DON’T MAKE ME CLEAR THIS ROOM: The cultural style of late imperial authority, at every level. “Now, watch the city council in the small town of Sylacauga, Alabama prematurely end its meeting and eject the public because local residents expressed concern about the presence of large numbers of recent Haitian immigrants in the city (fast forward to 5:29 to watch the mayor end the meeting).”
