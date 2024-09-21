THAT DOESN’T EVEN MAKE SENSE: UC-Berkeley Law Prof Targeted As ‘Zionist McCarthyist’ Outside Of His Antisemitism Course.
Also, how much career sabotage does it take for students who can’t even spell “career sabotage”?
THAT DOESN’T EVEN MAKE SENSE: UC-Berkeley Law Prof Targeted As ‘Zionist McCarthyist’ Outside Of His Antisemitism Course.
Also, how much career sabotage does it take for students who can’t even spell “career sabotage”?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.