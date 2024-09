I DON’T BELIEVE YOU CAN GET TREBLE DAMAGES AGAINST THE GOVERNMENT, BUT THIS IS WRONG AND CERTAINLY EXPLAINS THEIR RECRUITING PROBLEMS:

This implementation of DEI counts as racial discrimination, sexual discrimination and a “Hostile Work Environment” among other things under Federal discrimination laws.

The law fare possibles here with triple damages and reasonable attorneys fees are epic.⬇️ https://t.co/lVwsIp0gFi

— Trent Telenko (@TrentTelenko) September 20, 2024