September 20, 2024

IS IVF ETHICAL? It comes as a bit of a surprise in this corner, but there are serious people with well-informed, credible ethical and moral objections, including those behind the Colson Center’s “What Would You Say” videos on HillFaith. My own mind is not yet made up one way or the other but I am very interested in how Instapunditeers view it.

Posted at 12:18 pm by Mark Tapscott