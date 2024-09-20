IF THEY DIDN’T HAVE DOUBLE STANDARDS: They wouldn’t have any standards at all. The Democrats’ legion of allies in the Mainstream Media, that is. Issues & Insights takes on this hypocrisy and makes the fundamental point.

The incivility and demagoguery that has poisoned American politics originated with a TV spot that was only broadcast once during the 1964 campaign. It told voters nuclear catastrophe would result if Republican presidential nominee Barry Goldwater was elected instead of LBJ, who succeeded to the Oval Office when JFK was assassinated.