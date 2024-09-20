KIND OF LIKE THE NEWS SUDDENLY TOOK AN INTEREST IN THE RALLY IN BUTLER PA? QUESTION: Why was MSNBC filming Trump on his golf course moments before he was shot? How did they know to be there?
Mere coincidence, isn’t it?
KIND OF LIKE THE NEWS SUDDENLY TOOK AN INTEREST IN THE RALLY IN BUTLER PA? QUESTION: Why was MSNBC filming Trump on his golf course moments before he was shot? How did they know to be there?
Mere coincidence, isn’t it?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.