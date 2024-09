SOMEBODY TELL GAVIN NEWSOM:

Disinformation isn’t just a problem on the right. Here’s 20,000 likes for a quote he didn’t say. I don’t like Trump but you HELP HIM when you mislead people or get fact checks wrong. It allows folks to dismiss all the true stuff. https://t.co/XQjZFdeDzs

— Sarah Isgur (@whignewtons) September 18, 2024