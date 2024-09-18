DON’T GET COCKY: Gallup: Trump Is More Popular Than Harris Now. “Trump’s favorability today is substantially higher than in 2016 or 2020, despite the vitriol that has been aimed at him for years. This data seems to suggest that Trump is in much better position to win than the public polls suggest, and it lends credence to the suspicion that the polls themselves are part of an attempt to create a narrative in which Harris is cruising to victory.”

No, seriously, don’t get cocky. Are you donating? Volunteering? Phone-banking? Poll-watching? Commenting on blogs doesn’t count.