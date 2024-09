HE’S RIGHT. Austin Bay: The US Election’s Dirty Issue: Undisciplined and Corrupted Security Agencies.

Related:

Trump is trying to "steal your democracy" by running for office.

Meanwhile, Democrats are. . .

Importing millions of fake asylum seekers to political battleground states to create one-party Democrat rule.

Pack the Supreme Court to remove it as a separate branch of government.…

— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 17, 2024