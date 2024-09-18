YOUR TAX DOLLARS AT WORK OVERSEAS: Somebody in the U.S. Department of State approved spending $20,000 to stage a play in Macedonia to stage a stage play in which God is bisexual, depicts former President Ronald Reagan as a crazy homophobic, Marxists are the good guys and LGBTQ+ are glorified.

“Earlier in September, the State Department greenlit funding for a showing of Tony Kushner’s 1991 play ‘Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes’ in North Macedonia, with the agency claiming the production will raise awareness about ‘LGBTQ+ issues’ in the country, federal grant records reveal, The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Robert Schmad reports.

“The play follows multiple storylines, among them the ghost of convicted communist spy Ethel Rosenberg antagonizing dying conservative lawyer Roy Cohn and a gay man having sexually explicit visions of heaven as he struggles with AIDS,” Schmad writes.

Don’t know about you but, boy, I feel better knowing State Department political appointees and career activists in the American Foreign Service are so generous with our tax dollars overseas!