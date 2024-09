WE’VE NOTICED: Gallup: Young Women Are More Woke and Politically Shrill Than At Any Point In History.

Related: Neurosis and the Curley Effect. “Reading all of these pieces I’m seeing a story that goes something like this: Depressed, neurotic people (especially single women) are more likely to support Democrats. Democrats support policies and messaging that produce more depressed, neurotic people, especially single women.”