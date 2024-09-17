IT’S COME TO THIS: Delta Air Forced to Remind Flight Attendant Hopefuls That They Have to Wear Underwear to Their Interview. “Along with wearing underwear, Delta has also taken the time to remind applicants that they must maintain their personal cleanliness and hygiene and that fingernails must be clean, neat, and trimmed.”
