WHERE THE RUBBER MEETS THE ROAD: Big Surprise: The Tesla Cybertruck Chews Through Tires Shockingly Fast. “Electric vehicles weigh considerably more than their gas-powered counterparts, with the Cybertruck clocking in at more than 6,600 pounds. Additionally, the electric motors produce more torque off the line, which can wear tires faster if the driver lets their inner child get the best of them.”
