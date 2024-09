WIRED TRIES TO TURN THINGS AROUND: Elon Musk Is a National Security Risk: Musk’s now-deleted post questioning why no one has attempted to assassinate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris renews concerns over his work for the US government—and potential to inspire extremist violence.

What he actually asked, I believe, is why nobody seems worried about Harris’ or Biden’s safety with all these assassination attempts aimed at Trump. It’s a legitimate question given the behavior of the Secret Service.