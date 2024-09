MAKE THEM PAY: Pro-cop cafe owner wins $4 million after Boise State bullying: University violated her First Amendment rights, jury concluded. “The jury awarded Fendley a total of $3 million in damages for business losses, mental and emotional distress, personal humiliation and lost reputation. The jury also ruled Webb, now a University of Montana administrator, was liable for another $1 million in punitive damages.”

This is nice, though I’d like to see a zero on the end of those damages.