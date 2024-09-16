AND AMERICA: The Justice Department is Failing American Jews: Hamasnik protestors are violating various federal laws, and the Justice Department is doing nothing about it.
The Justice Department doesn’t hassle the shock troops of the regime.
AND AMERICA: The Justice Department is Failing American Jews: Hamasnik protestors are violating various federal laws, and the Justice Department is doing nothing about it.
The Justice Department doesn’t hassle the shock troops of the regime.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.