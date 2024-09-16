HMM, SOUNDS LIKE HE MAY HAVE BEEN WORKING WITH U.S. DIPLOMATS/INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES AS RECENTLY AS LAST YEAR: The man arrested for attempting to assassinate Trump was interviewed by the NYT last year for an article about Americans participating in the war in Ukraine. “I want to know more about Routh’s connections and activities.”

So, isolated nutter is gonna be a harder sell when the NYT was happily quoting him as a sophisticated activist. https://t.co/5iyLLyyyqZ — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) September 15, 2024

More: The Story Behind Trump’s Second Assassin Took a Strange Turn…and It Involves the Media. “In the interview, Mr. Routh said he was in Washington to meet with the U.S. Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, known as the Helsinki Commission ‘for two hours’ to help push for more support for Ukraine. The commission is led by members of Congress and staffed by congressional aides. It is influential on matters of democracy and security and has been vocal in supporting Ukraine. Mr. Routh also said he was seeking recruits for Ukraine from among Afghan soldiers who had fled the Taliban. He said he planned to move them, in some cases illegally, from Pakistan and Iran to Ukraine. He said dozens had expressed interest.”