AND DON’T FORGET NGOS:
If you think companies are bad, wait until you see the unbounded havoc nonprofits can wreak. https://t.co/TYqnXZ9WcW
— Marc Andreessen 🇺🇸 (@pmarca) September 14, 2024
AND DON’T FORGET NGOS:
If you think companies are bad, wait until you see the unbounded havoc nonprofits can wreak. https://t.co/TYqnXZ9WcW
— Marc Andreessen 🇺🇸 (@pmarca) September 14, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.