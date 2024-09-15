IS ANYONE SURPRISED AT THIS?

🚨TRUMP CAMPAIGN: "President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time." pic.twitter.com/YAPhCtLfzv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 15, 2024

UPDATE: Trump taken to safety after Secret Service opens fire on man with possible gun at his Palm Beach golf club. “The man was later arrested by local police on I-95. It comes almost exactly two months after Thomas Matthew Crooks shot Trump at a rally in Butler, Pa. on July 13 — wounding him in the ear.”

I suppose at this point we don’t know that this guy was trying to shoot Trump, but the fact that the Secret Service shot at him is highly suggestive. That the Secret Service missed him, as it apparently did, is . . . kinda par for the course with the Secret Service these days.

NEWS CNN confirms that an AK-47 was recovered. It’s unclear if it was a semi-automatic AK or an automatic AK. https://t.co/3VEirlzVTy — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 15, 2024

The automatic assumption that the AK-47 incident at Trump’s golf course is related to internal political violence is based on no evidence. I don’t know who is behind it or which group may be responsible, but he is the former President, and non-U.S. groups or organizations,… — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 15, 2024

MORE: Trump was between holes 5 and 6 on golf course, suspect farther ahead, sources say. ” Former President Donald Trump was moving between holes five and six at his South Florida golf course when the security incident happened Sunday, a source briefed on the matter told CNN. The suspect, who the Secret Service engaged with, was a number of holes ahead of the former president, according to two law enforcement sources. The Secret Service fired at the suspect as a protective measure, that source said.”