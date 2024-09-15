AN IMPRESSIVE ACCOMPLISHMENT IN ITS WAY:
I can report that Tim Walz’ wife is now confirmed 1000x worse than Hillary Clinton
I’m sorry you have to watch this. pic.twitter.com/pOHAIWejmH
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 15, 2024
